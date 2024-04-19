Back to top

Regions Financial (RF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Regions Financial (RF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.75 billion, down 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was -4.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.3% compared to the 59.2% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.6% versus 3.5% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $135.51 billion compared to the $136.24 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio: 10.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 10.2%.
  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans: 0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.
  • Non-performing assets: $922 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $817.50 million.
  • Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale: $909 million versus $789.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.6% compared to the 11.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio: 13.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.6%.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.5%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $563 million versus $571 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $1.18 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion.
Shares of Regions Financial have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

