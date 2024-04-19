We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $3.04, indicating a +0.66% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.05%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 40.21% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 73.91% lower. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NRXP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.