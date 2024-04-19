We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) standing at $50.47, reflecting a +0.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.05%.
The the stock of industrial products supplier has fallen by 5.79% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming release.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.98% higher. At present, DXP Enterprises boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note DXP Enterprises's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.21, which means DXP Enterprises is trading at a discount to the group.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.