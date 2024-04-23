We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Check Point (CHKP) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Check Point Software (CHKP - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $594.83 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Check Point metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions' will reach $361.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Software updates and maintenance' of $233.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Products and licenses' to come in at $101.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Security Subscriptions' will likely reach $260.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.
