Image: Bigstock
Countdown to L3Harris (LHX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, L3Harris (LHX - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.89 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.09 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.9%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific L3Harris metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Integrated Mission Systems' stands at $1.65 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Communication Systems' to come in at $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Space and Airborne Systems' reaching $1.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Over the past month, L3Harris shares have recorded returns of -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LHX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.