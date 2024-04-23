We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Align Technology (ALGN) Q1 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $971.97 million, increasing 3.1% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Align Technology metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Total Clear Aligner' reaching $811.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services' will reach $163.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Clear Aligner revenues- Non-case' will reach $77.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Clear Aligner revenues- International' stands at $368.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Clear Aligner revenues- Americas' to come in at $364.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit- Clear Aligner' at $581.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $566.14 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Align Technology here>>>
Shares of Align Technology have demonstrated returns of -6.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ALGN is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>