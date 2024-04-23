We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Graco (GGG) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $537.01 million, up 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Graco metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Industrial' reaching $153.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Process' will reach $139.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Contractor' to come in at $244.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial' at $54.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $52.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor' will reach $72.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73.77 million.
Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Process' to reach $42.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $40.57 million.
Shares of Graco have demonstrated returns of -6.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GGG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>