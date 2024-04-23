We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Medical Properties (MPW) Q1 Earnings
The upcoming report from Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, indicating a decline of 32.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $283.29 million, representing a decrease of 19.1% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Medical Properties metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Straight-line rent' stands at $42.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Interest and other income' reaching $23.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28.2%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rent billed' should arrive at $205.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.4% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Income from financing leases' will reach $20.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +54.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Real estate depreciation and amortization' to reach $79.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $83.86 million.
Over the past month, Medical Properties shares have recorded returns of +7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MPW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>