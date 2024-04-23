We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Rogers Communication (RCI) Q1 Earnings
The upcoming report from Rogers Communication (RCI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, indicating a decline of 7.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.64 billion, representing an increase of 28.2% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rogers Communication metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions' should arrive at 411.18 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 318 thousand in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers' to reach 10,605.34 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,487 thousand.
Analysts predict that the 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions' will reach 187.23 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 217 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers' will reach 1,142.17 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,247 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn' will likely reach 6.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Net additions' should come in at 110.67 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95 thousand.
Rogers Communication shares have witnessed a change of -6.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RCI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.