Ahead of Xcel (XEL) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xcel Energy (XEL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.02 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Xcel metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Electric and natural gas' should come in at $4.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Natural Gas' to reach $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Electric' will reach $3.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

