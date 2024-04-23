We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q1 Potential of Quest Diagnostics (DGX): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Quest Diagnostics (DGX - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.29 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.7%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Quest Diagnostics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Diagnostic Information Services revenues' stands at $2.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- All other operating segments' will reach $72.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Base business revenues' will reach $2.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- COVID-19 testing revenues' will likely reach $9.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -91.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Quest Diagnostics here>>>
Shares of Quest Diagnostics have experienced a change of -0.7% in the past month compared to the -4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DGX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.