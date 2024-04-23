We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Masco (MAS) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Masco (MAS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.95 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Masco metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Plumbing Products' will reach $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products' to come in at $735.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products' of $210.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $202 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products' should come in at $128.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $133 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Masco have experienced a change of -6.7% in the past month compared to the -4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MAS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.