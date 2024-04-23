We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Markel Group (MKL) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Markel Group (MKL - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $18.50 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.62 billion, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Markel Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Net investment income' will reach $226.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Earned premiums' will likely reach $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Earned Premiums- Reinsurance' stands at $239.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Earned Premiums- Insurance' at $1.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Underwriting Expenses Ratio' of 34.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34.3%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio' reaching 98.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 94%.
Analysts expect 'Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment (Underwriting Ratios)' to come in at 64.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.3%.
Over the past month, Markel Group shares have recorded returns of -4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MKL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.