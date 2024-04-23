We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of DexCom (DXCM) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 58.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $911.2 million, exhibiting an increase of 22.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain DexCom metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Hardware' to reach $92.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Sensor and other' stands at $821.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.9% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- United States' should arrive at $650.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International' will reach $261.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.2% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for DexCom here>>>
Over the past month, DexCom shares have recorded returns of -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DXCM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>