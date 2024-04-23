We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates (MANH - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $243.32 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Manhattan Associates metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Cloud subscriptions' reaching $75.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.6%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Maintenance' should arrive at $32.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.8% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Hardware' will reach $5.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $128.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Software license' of $1.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -72%.
Over the past month, shares of Manhattan Associates have returned -9.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, MANH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.