We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Carlisle (CSL) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Carlisle (CSL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $993.06 million, exhibiting a decline of 15.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Carlisle metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)' of $671.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.6% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT)' should come in at $321.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM)' stands at $151.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $122.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT)' will reach $33.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.50 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Carlisle here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Carlisle have returned -5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, CSL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>