Insights Into Rollins (ROL) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Rollins (ROL - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $727.21 million, increasing 10.5% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rollins metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Commercial' at $247.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Termite completions, bait monitoring, & renewals' should arrive at $147.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Residential' will reach $323.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +14% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise' reaching $4.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other' to come in at $3.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.
Shares of Rollins have demonstrated returns of -8.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ROL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.