HBT Financial (HBT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, HBT Financial (HBT - Free Report) reported revenue of $52.31 million, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HBT Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 4% compared to the 4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balances - Interest-earning assets: $4.77 billion compared to the $4.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.4% compared to the 54.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Card income: $2.62 million compared to the $2.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other noninterest income: $0.94 million compared to the $1.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $47.26 million versus $46.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $1.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.95 million.
  • Wealth management fees: $2.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.70 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $5.63 million versus $9.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage servicing: $1.06 million versus $1.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for HBT Financial here>>>

Shares of HBT Financial have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

