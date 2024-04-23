Verizon (VZ) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Verizon Communications (
VZ Quick Quote VZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $32.98 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was +2.68%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Verizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Consumer - Fios Internet connections: 7,025 thousand compared to the 7,017.05 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Business - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Fios Internet: 4 thousand compared to the 3.72 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Consumer - Churn rate - Wireless - Retail postpaid: 1% versus 1.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Business - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones: 90 thousand compared to the 100.8 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Operating revenues- Business: $7.38 billion compared to the $7.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Operating revenues- Consumer: $25.06 billion compared to the $25.41 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year. Operating revenues- Consumer - Other: $1.57 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Operating revenue- Business - Business Markets and Other: $3.20 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.12 billion. Operating revenues- Consumer - Wireless equipment: $4.49 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%. Operating revenues- Consumer - Service: $19 billion versus $19.03 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Operating revenues- Business- Enterprise and Public Sector: $3.59 billion versus $3.71 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Operating revenues- Business- Wholesale: $594 million compared to the $585.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Verizon here>>>
Shares of Verizon have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
