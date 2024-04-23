Back to top

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Bank of Hawaii (BOH - Free Report) reported revenue of $156.22 million, down 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160.79 million, representing a surprise of -2.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank of Hawaii performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66.7%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $21.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.67 billion.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.1% versus 2.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases: $9.17 million compared to the $11.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $11.84 million versus $13.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $114.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118 million.
  • Annuity and Insurance: $1.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.21 million.
  • Bank-Owned Life Insurance: $3.36 million versus $3.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Trust and Asset Management: $11.19 million versus $11.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mortgage Banking: $0.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.96 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $113.94 million compared to the $117.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Bank of Hawaii have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

