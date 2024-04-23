Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Washington Trust (WASH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH - Free Report) reported $48.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +48.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Washington Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 1.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 70.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 76.9%.
  • Total noninterest income: $17.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.17 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $31.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.06 million.
Shares of Washington Trust have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

