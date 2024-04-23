Back to top

Capital City Bank (CCBG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Capital City Bank (CCBG - Free Report) reported revenue of $56.45 million, down 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +5.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Capital City Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 4% versus 4.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 71.1% compared to the 70.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $18.10 million compared to the $17.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $38.36 million versus $39.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Capital City Bank have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

