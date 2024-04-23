Back to top

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR - Free Report) reported $37.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.9 million, representing a surprise of +6.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sierra Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 66% versus 67.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $14.19 million compared to the $6.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $3.25 billion versus $3.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $14.19 million compared to the $6.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-interest revenue: $8.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.35 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $28.72 million compared to the $27.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sierra Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Sierra Bancorp have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

