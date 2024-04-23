Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Zions (ZION) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Zions (ZION - Free Report) reported revenue of $752 million, down 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $747.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +3.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $81.61 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $80.72 billion.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.9% versus 68.5% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans and leases: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $254 million compared to the $223.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio: 11% compared to the 10.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio: 12.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.8%.
  • Total nonaccrual Loan: $248 million compared to the $217.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio: 8.4% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $156 million compared to the $161.19 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income: $596 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $587.04 million.
  • Other customer-related fees: $14 million compared to the $15.53 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Zions have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

