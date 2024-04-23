We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Zions (ZION) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, Zions (ZION - Free Report) reported revenue of $752 million, down 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $747.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +3.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Zions here>>>
- Net interest margin: 2.9% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $81.61 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $80.72 billion.
- Efficiency Ratio: 67.9% versus 68.5% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Net charge-offs to average loans and leases: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Total nonperforming assets: $254 million compared to the $223.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio: 11% compared to the 10.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total risk-based capital ratio: 12.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.8%.
- Total nonaccrual Loan: $248 million compared to the $217.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Tier 1 leverage ratio: 8.4% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Noninterest Income: $156 million compared to the $161.19 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income: $596 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $587.04 million.
- Other customer-related fees: $14 million compared to the $15.53 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Zions have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.