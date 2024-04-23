We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Play Disaster Recovery Stocks on Earth Day
Today marks the 54th year of Earth Day observations. The day honors the importance of conservation initiatives to protect the environment and our beloved Earth. Global warming has now become a burning issue, raising awareness among mankind. From deadly wildfires to devastating floods, disasters have wreaked havoc across the globe lately. The year 2023 was the world’s hottest year on record.
According to the IPCC’s most recent report on climate adaptation, weather crisis fueled by climate change are already worse than what scientists had originally predicted. With scientists providing further evidence of more global warming, the intensity and frequency of extreme natural disasters will be increasing.
The total cost of natural disasters from 1920-2022 has been $2,278.2 billion, per data from Procure ETFs. The UN office revealed 350-500 medium to large-scale disasters every year over the past two decades.
According to the White House, natural disasters worsened by climate change could cost the U.S. federal budget about $2 trillion each year by the end of the century, as quoted on factsheet of Procure ETFs. By 2030, the UN predicts 560 disaster events a year (1.5 each day), the abovementioned source indicated.
Hence, investing in stocks and funds related to disaster recovery can be an intriguing idea on this Earth Day. These stocks and the fund provide essential services or products during and after natural disasters. These can include top-ranked stocks like Sterling Infrastructure Inc. (STRL - Free Report) , Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN - Free Report) , Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) and Ecolab (ECL - Free Report) .
Stocks in Focus
Sterling Infrastructure Inc. (STRL - Free Report)
Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services (EPCM) through a number of subsidiaries. It continues to develop and implement innovative solutions for complex project issues in diverse industries.
Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN - Free Report)
Zacks Rank #1 Allison Transmission Holdings is a manufacturer of fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. In fact, the company is the largest producer of fully-automatic transmissions, holding the leading position in several niche markets.
Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report)
Zacks Rank #2 Oshkosh Corporation is a producer and seller of a varied range of vehicle bodies and specialty vehicles. It is also engaged in equipment financing and leasing solutions for its customers, primarily through third-party funding arrangements.
Ecolab (ECL - Free Report)
Zacks Rank #2 Ecolab is a global sustainability provider offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life.