ABB (ABBNY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, ABB (ABBNY - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.87 billion, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.


earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise