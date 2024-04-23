Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI - Free Report) reported $131.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northwest Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 68.6% versus 66.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 3.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $13.49 billion versus $13.55 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $27.96 million compared to the $28.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $103.24 million compared to the $104.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Trust and other financial services income: $7.13 million versus $7.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage Banking Income: $0.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.20 million.
  • Service Charges and Fees: $15.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.54 million.
  • Other Operating Income: $2.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.43 million.
  • Income from Bank owned life insurance: $1.50 million versus $1.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Northwest Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Northwest Bancshares have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise