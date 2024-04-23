Back to top

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Packaging Corp. (PKG - Free Report) reported $1.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $2.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63, the EPS surprise was +5.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Packaging Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment Sales- Packaging: $1.80 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Segment Sales- Corporate: $17.40 million compared to the $18.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
  • Segment Sales- Paper: $163.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $144.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
  • Segment Operating income- Packaging- Non-GAAP: $207.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $210.46 million.
  • Segment Operating income- Corporate and Other- Non-GAAP: -$37.50 million versus -$24.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating income- Paper- Non-GAAP: $36.10 million versus $27.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Packaging Corp. have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

