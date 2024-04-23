We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) standing at $25.15, reflecting a +0.6% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.87% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.11%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 18.94% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 8, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 140% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $142.67 million, indicating a 92.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $698.97 million, signifying shifts of -0.61% and +25.33%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.43. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.43.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.