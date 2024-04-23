Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Globe Life (GL) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Globe Life (GL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.78, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.80, the EPS surprise was -0.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Globe Life performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total premium: $1.15 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
  • Revenue- Net investment income: $282.58 million versus $278.13 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
  • Revenue- Health premium: $341.02 million versus $344.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Revenue- Life premium: $804.27 million versus $805.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
  • Revenue- Other income (loss): $0.08 million compared to the $0.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52% year over year.
  • Insurance Underwriting Income- Life: $309.01 million compared to the $311.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Insurance Underwriting Income- Annuity: $1.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.01 million.
  • Insurance Underwriting Income- Health: $93.77 million versus $96.31 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Globe Life have returned -42.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

