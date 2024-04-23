Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ameriprise (AMP) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Ameriprise Financial Services (
AMP Quick Quote AMP - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.1 billion, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.39, compared to $7.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.10, the EPS surprise was +3.58%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM: $652.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $652.68 million. Total Assets Under Management: $1.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. Total Assets Under Administration: $297.46 million compared to the $275.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total assets Under Management and Administration: $1.42 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income: $901 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $862.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.1%. Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $390 million versus $394.63 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change. Revenues- Distribution fees: $506 million compared to the $567.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues: $129 million versus $106.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change. Revenues- Management and financial advice fees: $2.40 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $374 million compared to the $383.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Net investment income: $243 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $238.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Distribution fees: $104 million compared to the $104.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Ameriprise here>>>
Shares of Ameriprise have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ameriprise (AMP) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended March 2024, Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.1 billion, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.39, compared to $7.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.10, the EPS surprise was +3.58%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ameriprise here>>>
- Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM: $652.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $652.68 million.
- Total Assets Under Management: $1.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion.
- Total Assets Under Administration: $297.46 million compared to the $275.49 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total assets Under Management and Administration: $1.42 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $901 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $862.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.1%.
- Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $390 million versus $394.63 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.
- Revenues- Distribution fees: $506 million compared to the $567.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Other revenues: $129 million versus $106.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
- Revenues- Management and financial advice fees: $2.40 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
- Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $374 million compared to the $383.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Net investment income: $243 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $238.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%.
- Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Distribution fees: $104 million compared to the $104.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
Shares of Ameriprise have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.