Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC - Free Report) reported revenue of $149.89 million, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $156.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was -2.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Enterprise Financial Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.7%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $35.64 million compared to the $45.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $13.60 billion versus $13.62 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $12.16 million versus $16.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $137.73 million compared to the $139.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Deposit service charges: $4.42 million versus $4.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Tax credit income: -$2.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.25 million.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $139.77 million compared to the $141.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wealth management income: $2.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.72 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Financial Services here>>>

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

