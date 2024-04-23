We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
International Money Express (IMXI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) standing at $21.29, reflecting a -0.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.87% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.11%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.95% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 7.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.
The upcoming earnings release of International Money Express will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 8, 2024. In that report, analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.63%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $152.7 million, reflecting a 5.05% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $691.9 million, indicating changes of +13.85% and +5.03%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for International Money Express. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. International Money Express currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, International Money Express is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.23.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.