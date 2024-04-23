Back to top

Image: Bigstock

RBB (RBB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, RBB (RBB - Free Report) reported revenue of $28.25 million, down 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.4 million, representing a surprise of +3.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RBB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.9%.
  • Net interest margin: 2.7% versus 2.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Net Interest Income: $24.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.14 million.
  • Gain on sale of loans: $0.31 million compared to the $0.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $3.37 million compared to the $2.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for RBB here>>>

Shares of RBB have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RBB Bancorp (RBB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise