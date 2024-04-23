We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Pinnacle Financial (PNFP - Free Report) reported $428.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $1.53 for the same period compares to $1.76 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52, the EPS surprise was +0.66%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Pinnacle Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Interest Margin: 3% versus 3.1% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Efficiency Ratio: 56.6% compared to the 55.2% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $43.62 billion compared to the $43.56 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Total nonperforming loans: $108.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $85.25 million.
- Total nonperforming assets: $111.09 million versus $90.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Interest Income: $318.03 million versus $319.88 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total noninterest income: $110.10 million versus $93.40 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Gains (losses) on mortgage loans sold, net: $2.88 million compared to the $1.17 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Service charges on deposit accounts: $13.44 million versus $12.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Insurance sales commissions: $3.85 million compared to the $4.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Trust fees: $7.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.13 million.
Shares of Pinnacle Financial have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.