Compared to Estimates, LKQ (LKQ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, LKQ (LKQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.7 billion, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was -12.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LKQ performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Growth - Wholesale - North America: -3.3% versus 3.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Growth - Europe: 2.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Organic Growth - Self Service: -10.5% versus -2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic Growth - Parts and services: -0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.
  • Revenue- Other- Total: $168 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $183.67 million.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services: $3.54 billion versus $3.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty: $422 million versus $397.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America: $1.42 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.9%.
  • Revenue- Parts and Services- Self Service: $54 million compared to the $59.79 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Europe: $1.64 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Revenue- Specialty: $423 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $388.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
Shares of LKQ have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

