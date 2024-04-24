Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dime Community (DCOM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Dime Community (DCOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $82 million, down 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +2.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dime Community performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 64% compared to the 66% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $13.02 billion versus $12.77 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $71.53 million compared to the $71.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • BOLI income: $2.46 million compared to the $2.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Loan level derivative income: $0.41 million compared to the $1.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-interest income- Other: $0.47 million versus $0.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges and other fees: $4.54 million versus $3.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $10.47 million versus $9.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dime Community here>>>

Shares of Dime Community have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise