Compared to Estimates, Banc of California (BANC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Banc of California (BANC - Free Report) reported $272.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 237.4%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $296.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was -26.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Banc of California performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.8% versus 2.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans held-for-investment: 0% versus 0.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $34.62 billion compared to the $35.45 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio: 9.1% compared to the 9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $145.98 million versus $67.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-performing assets: $158.47 million versus $75.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $33.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $38.39 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $239.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $257.83 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Banc of California here>>>

Shares of Banc of California have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

