Compared to Estimates, Novartis (NVS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Novartis (NVS - Free Report) reported $11.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. EPS of $1.80 for the same period compares to $1.71 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73, the EPS surprise was +4.05%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Novartis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna - US: $174 million versus $203.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.5% change.
- Neuroscience- Zolgensma - ROW: $191 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.58 million.
- Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade - US: $266 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $286.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
- Revenues- Neuroscience- Gilenya - US: $52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35%.
- Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist - Total: $474 million compared to the $491.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Net sales to third parties: $11.83 billion compared to the $11.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Solid Tumors- Kisqali - Total: $627 million versus $630.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.1% change.
- Revenues- Neuroscience- Gilenya - Total: $175 million compared to the $142.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Immunology-Cosentyx - Total: $1.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.2%.
- Revenues- Cardiovascular- Entresto - Total: $1.88 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.3% change.
- Revenues- Established Brands- Galvus Group - Total: $149 million versus $146.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.6% change.
- Revenues- Established Brands- Exforge Group - Total: $192 million compared to the $168.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
Shares of Novartis have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.