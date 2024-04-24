Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO - Free Report) reported revenue of $112.82 million, up 22.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was +4.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Peoples Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $8.08 billion versus $7.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.3% versus 4.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 58% compared to the 62.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs as a percent of average total loans (annualized): 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Mortgage banking income: $0.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.32 million.
  • Total Non-interest income: $25.78 million versus $25.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Bank owned life insurance income: $1.50 million versus $1.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Insurance income: $6.50 million versus $5.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Deposit account service charges: $4.22 million compared to the $4.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Electronic banking income: $6.05 million compared to the $6.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $86.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $86.54 million.
  • Trust and investment income: $4.60 million versus $4.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Peoples Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Peoples Bancorp have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

