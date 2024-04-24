We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO - Free Report) reported revenue of $112.82 million, up 22.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was +4.94%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Peoples Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Balance - Total earning assets: $8.08 billion versus $7.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Interest Margin: 4.3% versus 4.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Efficiency ratio: 58% compared to the 62.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net charge-offs as a percent of average total loans (annualized): 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
- Mortgage banking income: $0.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.32 million.
- Total Non-interest income: $25.78 million versus $25.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Bank owned life insurance income: $1.50 million versus $1.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Insurance income: $6.50 million versus $5.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Deposit account service charges: $4.22 million compared to the $4.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Electronic banking income: $6.05 million compared to the $6.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Interest Income: $86.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $86.54 million.
- Trust and investment income: $4.60 million versus $4.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Peoples Bancorp have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.