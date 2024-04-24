Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Xerox (XRX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) reported $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was -84.21%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xerox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Financing: $42 million compared to the $44.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Services, maintenance and rentals: $937 million compared to the $955.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Sales: $523 million compared to the $576.89 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Supplies, paper and other sales: $233 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $237.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.1%.
  • Revenue- Equipment sales: $290 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $338.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.7%.
  • Revenue- Equipment Sales- Other: $5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.04 million.
  • Revenue- Equipment Sales- High-End: $47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.08 million.
  • Revenue- Equipment Sales- Entry: $45 million versus $55.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Post sale revenue: $1.21 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Revenue- Equipment Sales- Mid-Range: $193 million compared to the $225.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Xerox have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

