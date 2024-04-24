We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
This Week's 5 Must-See Earnings Charts
This is the biggest earnings week of the first quarter earnings season. Over a third of the S&P 500 will report this week including several of the Magnificent 7 stocks.
But we’re getting companies from across all industries, including retail, restaurants, gold miners, big oil, large tech, the homebuilders, big pharmaceuticals and railroads.
Most eyes will be on the Magnificent 7 stocks, however, as those are the stocks held by most investors. Several of them are making new all-time highs but one is making a 52-week low.
Several also have outstanding earnings surprise track records, with one of the Mag 7 being an earnings all-star with just one earnings miss in the last 5 years.
Will a beat push these mega-caps higher or is all the good news priced in?
This Week’s Must-See Earnings Charts
1. Visa Inc. (V - Free Report)
Visa has the best earnings track record in the S&P 500. Not only has it not missed in the last 5 years, Visa hasn’t missed since its IPO in 2008. That’s amazing.
Shares of Visa have hit new 5-year highs in 2024 and are up 4.6% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 27.
Should Visa be on your short list?
2. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report)
Tesla has missed two quarters in a row but the earnings beat or miss hasn’t ever been a focus of Tesla management.
Shares of Tesla have fallen 31% year-to-date and have hit new 52-week lows. Yet it’s not cheap. Tesla trades with a forward P/E of 58.
Is this a buying opportunity in Tesla?
3. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report)
Meta Platforms has beat 5 quarters in a row. Will it make it 6?
Shares of Meta Platforms are up 36.1% year-to-date. It trades with an attractive forward P/E of just 23.8. Meta Platforms is also now paying a dividend, currently yielding 0.4%.
Will this earnings report be a catalyst for Meta Platforms?
4. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT - Free Report)
Microsoft has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2022. That’s impressive for any company.
Shares of Microsoft are up 6.6% year-to-date and have hit new highs. Microsoft isn’t cheap, however. It trades with a forward P/E of 34.4.
Is Microsoft too expensive to buy right now?
5. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report)
Alphabet has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares have hit all-time highs in 2024. Alphabet is up 11.9% year-to-date.
Alphabet is also one of the cheapest Magnificent 7 stocks. It trades with a forward P/E of 22.7.
Will Alphabet break out on this earnings report?
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of MSFT and GOOGL in her own personal portfolio.]