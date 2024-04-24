Back to top

MSCI Q1 Earnings Beat, Recurring Subscriptions Rise Y/Y

MSCI Inc.'s (MSCI - Free Report) first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.33% and increased 12.1% year over year.

Revenues increased 14.8% year over year to $680 million but missed the consensus mark by 0.38%. Organic revenues increased 10.3% year over year.

Recurring subscriptions of $513.1 million increased 15.2% year over year and accounted for 75% of revenues.

Asset-based fees of $150.3 million increased 12.9% year over year and contributed 21% of revenues.

Non-recurring revenues of $16.7 million surged 20.3% year over year and contributed 2% of revenues.
 

At the end of the reported quarter, average assets under management (AUM) were $1.582 trillion in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes.

The total retention rate was 92.8% in the quarter under review.

Top-Line Details

In the first quarter, Index revenues of $374 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% and increased 10.2% year over year. Recurring subscriptions, asset-based fees and non-recurring revenues increased 8.3%, 12.9% and 11.3% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Growth in recurring subscription revenues was primarily driven by strong growth from market-cap-weighted Index products.

Revenues from ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes, mainly driven by an increase in average AUM, drove more than 70% of the increase in revenues attributable to asset-based fees. The balance of the increase was contributed by non-ETF indexed funds linked to MSCI indexes, driven by an increase in average AUM.

Analytics operating revenues of $164 million beat the consensus mark by 3.3% and increased 11.5% year over year. Organically, Analytics’ operating revenue growth was 11.9%.

Recurring subscriptions and non-recurring revenues increased 11.1% and 33% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

ESG and Climate segment’s operating revenues of $78 million lagged the consensus mark by 2.67% but increased 16.1% year over year. Organic operating revenue growth was 11%.

Recurring subscriptions and non-recurring revenues increased 16.3% and 10.6% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

All Other – Private Assets operating revenues, which primarily comprise the Real Assets operating segment and the Private Capital Solutions (formerly known as Burgiss), were $64.2 million, up 66% year over year. The figure missed the consensus mark by 1.37%.

Operating Details

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.3% year over year to $383.6 million in the reported quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 180 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 56.4%.

Total operating expenses increased 22.7% on a year-over-year basis to $340.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA expenses were $296.6 million, up 19.8%, primarily reflecting higher compensation and incentive compensation expenses related to higher headcount.

Operating income improved 7.9% year over year to $339.4 million. The operating margin contracted 320 bps on a year-over-year basis to 49.9%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Total cash and cash equivalents, as of Mar 31, 2024, were $519.3 million compared with $461.7 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

Total debt was $4.5 billion as of Mar 31, unchanged sequentially. The total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio (based on trailing twelve-month-adjusted EBITDA) was 3.9 times, higher than the management’s target range of 3-3.5 times.

Free cash flow was $276 million, up 13.7% year over year.

MSCI had $0.8 billion outstanding under its share-repurchase authorization as of Apr 22, 2024.

It paid out dividends worth $126.8 million in the first quarter.

Guidance

For 2024, MSCI expects total operating expenses in the range of $1.300-$1.340 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA expenses are expected between $1.130 billion and $1.160 billion.

Interest expenses are expected between $185 million and $189 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow is expected to be $1.33-$1.38 billion and $1.225-$1.285 billion, respectively.

