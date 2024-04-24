We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed at $5.24, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.59%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 11.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Energy Fuels will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing a 300% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $26.25 million, indicating a 33.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.16 per share and a revenue of $37.44 million, signifying shifts of -33.33% and -1.28%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.51% higher. At present, Energy Fuels boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 18, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.