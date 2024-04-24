Back to top

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.51, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.59%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 11.39% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 6.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vimeo, Inc. in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $100.44 million, indicating a 3.03% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0 per share and a revenue of $396.36 million, demonstrating changes of -100% and -5%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vimeo, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Vimeo, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

