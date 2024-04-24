Back to top

Idex (IEX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Idex (IEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $800.5 million, down 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.88, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $804.97 million, representing a surprise of -0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Idex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales - Organic impact - YoY change: -6% compared to the -6.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- Fluid & Metering Technologies: $313.70 million versus $312.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
  • Intersegment sales eliminations: -$1.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.8%.
  • Net sales- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products: $178 million compared to the $173.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Health & Science Technologies: $310.10 million versus $322.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.7% change.
  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate and Others: -$30.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$26.45 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Fire & Safety / Diversified Products: $47.70 million versus $42.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (loss)- Health & Science Technologies: $49.20 million compared to the $56.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Fluid & Metering Technologies: $94.80 million versus $87.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Idex have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

