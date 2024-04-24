Back to top

Energy Earnings: Two Reports to Watch This Week

Earnings season continues to move rapidly, with a notably rich reporting docket this week. A few big-tech names and representatives from many areas of the market are slated to report quarterly results.

Among the bunch are two energy titans, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) and Chevron (CVX - Free Report) . Shares of each have displayed considerable relative strength over the last three months, outperforming the S&P 500 handily.

But what can investors expect from the two heavyweights? Let’s take a closer look at expectations for each.

Exxon Mobil

Earnings expectations for XOM have positively reversed course as of late, with the $2.19 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up from $2.12 expected in mid-April. Revenue revisions have moved similarly, with the $86.6 billion expected up from $82.7 billion in mid-April.

The company posted a sizable beat in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by 12%. Sales fell short of expectations but didn’t affect investor sentiment, with XOM shares jumping higher post-earnings.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.

Chevron

Recent earnings revisions for CVX haven’t been as positive relative to XOM, with the $2.84 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate down considerably from the $3.03 per share expected in mid-April. Revenue revisions have followed the same path, as the $49.9 billion estimate is down from $51.2 billion in the same time period.

Like XOM, Chevron pleased investors with its latest set of quarterly results, with shares moving higher post-earnings. Concerning headline figures, CVX posted a 5% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and posted sales that missed expectations.

Bottom Line

We’ve got a busy slate of earnings this week, with representation from many different areas. Two well-known energy heavyweights, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) and Chevron (CVX - Free Report) , are among the bunch.

Positive revisions have been prevalent within XOM over the last month, whereas CVX estimates have moved lower.


