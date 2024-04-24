We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Earnings: Two Reports to Watch This Week
Earnings season continues to move rapidly, with a notably rich reporting docket this week. A few big-tech names and representatives from many areas of the market are slated to report quarterly results.
Among the bunch are two energy titans, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) and Chevron (CVX - Free Report) . Shares of each have displayed considerable relative strength over the last three months, outperforming the S&P 500 handily.
But what can investors expect from the two heavyweights? Let’s take a closer look at expectations for each.
Exxon Mobil
Earnings expectations for XOM have positively reversed course as of late, with the $2.19 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up from $2.12 expected in mid-April. Revenue revisions have moved similarly, with the $86.6 billion expected up from $82.7 billion in mid-April.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company posted a sizable beat in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by 12%. Sales fell short of expectations but didn’t affect investor sentiment, with XOM shares jumping higher post-earnings.
Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Chevron
Recent earnings revisions for CVX haven’t been as positive relative to XOM, with the $2.84 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate down considerably from the $3.03 per share expected in mid-April. Revenue revisions have followed the same path, as the $49.9 billion estimate is down from $51.2 billion in the same time period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Like XOM, Chevron pleased investors with its latest set of quarterly results, with shares moving higher post-earnings. Concerning headline figures, CVX posted a 5% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and posted sales that missed expectations.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
We’ve got a busy slate of earnings this week, with representation from many different areas. Two well-known energy heavyweights, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) and Chevron (CVX - Free Report) , are among the bunch.
Positive revisions have been prevalent within XOM over the last month, whereas CVX estimates have moved lower.