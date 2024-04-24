We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, StepStone Group Inc. (STEP - Free Report) closed at $35.79, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.59%.
The the stock of company has risen by 5.14% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 5.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of StepStone Group Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.27, indicating a 12.5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $186.69 million, reflecting an 8.31% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for StepStone Group Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.99% higher. As of now, StepStone Group Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, StepStone Group Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.5. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.32.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.