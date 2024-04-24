We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN - Free Report) closed at $21.42, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.59%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.66% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 5.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.78%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $0.1 million, indicating a 233.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
FUSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.46 per share and revenue of $11.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.69% and +441.59%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% lower. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.