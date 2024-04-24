Back to top

Image: Bigstock

East West Bancorp (EWBC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, East West Bancorp (EWBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $644.13 million, down 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.08, compared to $2.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $638.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00, the EPS surprise was +4.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how East West Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.
  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans HFI: 0.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $68.12 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $66.20 billion.
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio: 34.7% compared to the 34.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 38.3% versus 38.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total capital ratio: 14.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.7%.
  • Tier 1 capital ratio: 13.5% versus 13.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Leverage ratio: 10.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.4%.
  • Total nonaccrual loans: $148.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.63 million.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $164.87 million compared to the $105.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $78.99 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $76.64 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $565.14 million compared to the $562.25 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for East West Bancorp here>>>

Shares of East West Bancorp have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise